$0.63 EPS Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Haemonetics reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Haemonetics.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,179,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,272,000 after purchasing an additional 226,234 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 21,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 678.8% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 117,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 102,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAE opened at $69.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.