$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.40. SPX reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.55 million.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

SPXC stock opened at $59.58 on Wednesday. SPX has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average is $60.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $554,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,663,000 after buying an additional 33,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SPX by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after acquiring an additional 327,361 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPX by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,611,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 348,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPX by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,760,000 after purchasing an additional 99,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,685,000 after purchasing an additional 303,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

