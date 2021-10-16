-$0.23 EPS Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.25). Okta posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 675%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Okta to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.33.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $4,781,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,706 shares of company stock worth $38,937,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.02. 1,194,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,411. Okta has a one year low of $199.08 and a one year high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.56.

Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

