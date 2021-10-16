$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Mueller Water Products posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

MWA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,678. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,596 shares of company stock worth $660,584 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 142.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

