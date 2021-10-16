-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.05). Conifer posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Conifer.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 million. Conifer had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%.

CNFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

CNFR stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.15. Conifer has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03.

In other Conifer news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa acquired 38,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $103,777.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conifer (CNFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.