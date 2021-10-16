$0.03 EPS Expected for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RYAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $4,212,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 234,367 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.67. 401,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,696. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $488.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.74. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

