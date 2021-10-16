-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zovio’s earnings. Zovio posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 20.40%.

ZVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zovio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Zovio in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZVO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zovio by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zovio during the second quarter worth approximately $544,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zovio during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 228.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 73,363 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 39.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 250,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zovio stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. Zovio has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.34.

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

