Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Raised to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zuora from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.43.

NYSE ZUO opened at $19.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. Zuora’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $81,263.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,015.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,478.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,051 shares of company stock worth $4,604,564. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Zuora by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zuora by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,257,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,213,000 after buying an additional 497,185 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

