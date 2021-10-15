ZUM TOKEN Trading Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $415,189.07 and approximately $1.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.86 or 0.00454493 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,253,274,786 coins and its circulating supply is 14,173,539,515 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars.

