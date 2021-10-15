zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of zooplus in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of ZLPSF opened at $559.53 on Wednesday. zooplus has a 52 week low of $166.00 and a 52 week high of $568.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.98.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

