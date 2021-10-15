Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. 86 Research started coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.65.

NYSE ZH opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Zhihu has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zhihu will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter valued at $48,661,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter valued at $57,335,000. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Zhihu by 40,530.4% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,063,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,095,000 after buying an additional 4,053,039 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter valued at $31,629,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth $19,464,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

