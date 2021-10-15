Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading 5.5% Higher

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) shares traded up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40. 1,910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 603,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

