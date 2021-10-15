Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider John Geschke Sells 3,000 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $338,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $370,080.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $376,830.00.

Shares of ZEN opened at $124.91 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $103.28 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

