Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ZLNDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Zalando from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

ZLNDY opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 1.47. Zalando has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.