Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) to “Hold”

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

PNTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.86 million, a PE ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 2.60. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 55.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth about $158,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Pennant Group (PNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.