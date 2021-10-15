Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $178.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth about $1,118,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth about $2,909,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 56,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 53.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 46,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.