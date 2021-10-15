Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) to “Buy”

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $757.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

