Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $86.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ConocoPhillips holds a bulk of acres in the unconventional plays of Eagle Ford shale, Permian Basin and Bakken shale. Significant opportunities are there for the firm in Eagle Ford, where it owns about 1,600 undrilled locations that could provide access to huge reserves. With an inventory of 4,700 undrilled Permian wells, the firm’s production outlook seems bright. Recently, ConocoPhillips announced an agreement to purchase all of Royal Dutch Shell’s assets in the prolific Permian. The deal reflects ConocoPhillips’ aim of broadening its Permian presence. The transaction is highly accretive and involves the acquisition of roughly 225,000 net acres in the heart of the core Delaware basin. The upstream major will also lead energy transitions by improving its targets for Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity reduction.”

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.32.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $73.85 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $75.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.77. The stock has a market cap of $98.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,206,000 after acquiring an additional 205,533 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 561.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,662 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 141,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 72,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.