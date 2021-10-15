Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) to “Buy”

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

BMTX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.24. 54,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,206. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75. BM Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BM Technologies will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aaron Hodari purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

