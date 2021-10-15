Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AFIN. TheStreet upgraded American Finance Trust from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities started coverage on American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.56.

AFIN opened at $8.48 on Monday. American Finance Trust has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $999.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. On average, analysts predict that American Finance Trust will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 381,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 20,762 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 67.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 73.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 44,315 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

