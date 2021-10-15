Zacks Investment Research Lowers Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Sell

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.10.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $141.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.82.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

