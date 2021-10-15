Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) to Hold

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HUT. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of HUT stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

