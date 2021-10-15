Zacks Investment Research Lowers Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on APPS. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.06.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $84.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.68.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,186,000 after acquiring an additional 106,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,364,000 after acquiring an additional 64,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 32.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,633,000 after acquiring an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.1% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,572,000 after acquiring an additional 225,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.