Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

DADA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dada Nexus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.37.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dada Nexus (DADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.