Zacks Investment Research Lowers Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.27.

AXTA opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.70. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $138,459,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after buying an additional 3,801,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,783,000 after buying an additional 2,486,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 76.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,108,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,750,000 after buying an additional 2,219,298 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at $45,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

