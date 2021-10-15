Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.11.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $108.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.99.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Arvinas will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,724,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,549,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 59,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $5,078,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,133 shares of company stock worth $25,840,179 over the last three months. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 69.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

