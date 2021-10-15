Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.13.

YMAB opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.18. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $1,659,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $115,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,753 in the last three months. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

