Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) to Hold

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

LOGC has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of LOGC opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.15. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.18% and a negative net margin of 1,307.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGC. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $63,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

