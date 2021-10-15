Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) to Sell

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.22. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,096.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,184,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $502,000. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

