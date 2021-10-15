Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $663.11 Million

Brokerages forecast that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will report $663.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $672.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $659.20 million. Zynga posted sales of $627.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.58 million.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

Shares of Zynga stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,103,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,182,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $12.32.

In other news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,032,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,374.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 497,369 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,913. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 4,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,993,000 after acquiring an additional 534,656 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,324,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,709,000 after acquiring an additional 238,816 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.