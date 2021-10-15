Zacks: Brokerages Expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). S&W Seed reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SANW shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $101.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,979,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 66,460 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 48,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 33,291 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

