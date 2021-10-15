Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.18 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will announce $226.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $222.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.68 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $264.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $888.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $883.50 million to $897.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.40 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evolent Health.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.97 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 12,309 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $283,353.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,931. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $34.60.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.