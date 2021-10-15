Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will report $226.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.70 million and the highest is $228.68 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $264.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $888.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $883.50 million to $897.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.40 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 12,309 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $283,353.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,931. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $34.60.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

