Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Switch posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

Several analysts have commented on SWCH shares. Cowen raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

SWCH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.26. 46,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,518. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 114.60 and a beta of 0.75. Switch has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $27.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,935,824.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,013,840 shares of company stock worth $25,407,037. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Switch by 1.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Switch by 13.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Switch by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Switch by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

