Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. Sirius XM reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.35.

Shares of SIRI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,433,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,905,965. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sirius XM by 94.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990,537 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,794,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 357.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,519 shares during the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

