Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) to report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $82,384,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $47,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,096,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,205 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $29,041,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $20,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUVB opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

