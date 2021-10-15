Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) to report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $82,384,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $47,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,096,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,205 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $29,041,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $20,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUVB opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvation Bio (NUVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.