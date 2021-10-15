Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $315.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will post $315.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $316.50 million and the lowest is $314.00 million. Interface reported sales of $278.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. Interface has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $899.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 3.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,158,000 after buying an additional 520,178 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 36.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,770,000 after buying an additional 346,236 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 2,035.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 253,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 124.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 393,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 218,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

