Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $925.70 million. Catalent reported sales of $845.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Catalent’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.55.

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $129.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Catalent has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $142.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.14 and its 200 day moving average is $116.78.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $61,838.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $287,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,673 shares of company stock valued at $29,701,386 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Catalent by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

