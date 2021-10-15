Zacks: Analysts Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.13). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on INFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

NASDAQ:INFI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.63. 36,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.19. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

