Zacks: Analysts Expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to announce $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.54. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.63. 31,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,693. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $144.59 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The stock has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

