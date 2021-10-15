Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Post $0.49 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.48. Trustmark posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Trustmark’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TRMK traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.04. 216,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,857. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $36.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Trustmark by 18.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Trustmark in the first quarter worth $243,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Trustmark in the second quarter worth $926,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 90.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 113,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 53,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 16.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

