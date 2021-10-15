Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.69 Million

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce sales of $116.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.36 million to $124.47 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $105.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $543.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $531.49 million to $554.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $561.88 million, with estimates ranging from $538.24 million to $581.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CASH shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.