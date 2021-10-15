Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.69 Million

Equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce sales of $116.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.36 million to $124.47 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $105.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $543.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $531.49 million to $554.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $561.88 million, with estimates ranging from $538.24 million to $581.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CASH shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

