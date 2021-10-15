Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will announce earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the lowest is ($1.90). Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported earnings of ($3.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSGE shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

In other news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,118,000 after purchasing an additional 626,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,664,000 after purchasing an additional 516,796 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $21,255,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 97.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 427,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,855,000 after buying an additional 211,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 499,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after buying an additional 154,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGE stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.06. 208,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,756. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average is $80.92. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.