Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Announce $4.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings of $4.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.80 and the lowest is $4.28. Humana reported earnings of $3.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $21.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.31 to $21.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $24.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.88 to $25.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.92.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth $393,330,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Humana by 164.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,018,000 after purchasing an additional 449,846 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Humana by 186.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,499,000 after purchasing an additional 448,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 42.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 810,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,906,000 after purchasing an additional 242,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $438.28. 841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,478. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

