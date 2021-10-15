Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will post $71.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.34 million and the highest is $72.70 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $70.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $282.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.83 million to $284.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $305.94 million, with estimates ranging from $284.97 million to $315.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 112.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

