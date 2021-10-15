Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.20. Gladstone Investment reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 92,362 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 44,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 41,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 21,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.55. 98,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,013. The stock has a market cap of $483.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.74%.

Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

