Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Post $0.89 EPS

Equities analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.95. FS Bancorp posted earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.85 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 30.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $35,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 1,968 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $66,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,708 shares of company stock worth $367,439. 11.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 91.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 104,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,414,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,041,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.25. 169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.26. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

