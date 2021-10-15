Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.50 Million

Analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will report $21.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $9.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $74.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $82.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $85.00 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $101.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 665,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 127,617 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $889,000. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLMN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.20. 840,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a market cap of $538.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.35 and a beta of 1.70. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

