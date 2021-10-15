Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will report $2.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.75 million. Applied DNA Sciences posted sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 806.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year sales of $8.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.74 million to $8.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.53 million, with estimates ranging from $14.95 million to $20.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 220.18% and a negative return on equity of 116.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APDN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth about $535,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APDN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,122. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a market cap of $42.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.01. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.64.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.