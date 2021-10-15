YETI (NYSE:YETI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

YETI (NYSE:YETI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get YETI alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on YETI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.53.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $89.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. YETI has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.90.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Analysts predict that YETI will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,016,641 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 2,891.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in YETI by 58.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,109,000 after acquiring an additional 373,866 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at about $29,056,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in YETI by 45.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after acquiring an additional 300,512 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in YETI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,504,000 after acquiring an additional 292,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YETI (YETI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.